Justice Minister commissions virtual court

07 Feb, 2022
0 Comments
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi today commissioned the first virtual court at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Ziyambi implored the Judiciary Services Commission to open satellite courts in rural areas to cut on distances travelled by people in those areas to access justice.

The minister said the commissioning of the virtual court is in line with the National Development Strategic Plan 1 (NDSP1) and the 2030 vision.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba said equipment has been installed at Chinhoyi and Bindura to allow the opening of more virtual courts, under a programme that will be implemented nationally.

