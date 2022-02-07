Zim on high alert for Avian Influenza

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Zimbabwe is on high alert for a possible incursion of Avian Influenza following recent confirmation by the Department of Veterinary Services of Namibia of an outbreak of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild migratory birds at the end of January.

Last year, South Africa and Botswana reported outbreaks of the same strain H5N1 HPAI.

Zimbabwe last experienced an outbreak of HPAI in 2017 which was fully resolved the same year, but have been on high alert since then.

The Department of Veterinary Services chief director, Dr Josphat Nyika said there is heightened surveillance for Avian Influenza in poultry, including wild birds in the country.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to activate preparedness plans for the potentially zoonotic disease.

“We are also raising awareness among all poultry industry value chain players through all media platforms on the urgent need to strengthen their biosecurity measures,” he said.

Poultry producers have also been advised to report unusually high illnesses and deaths of birds to the nearest Government veterinary offices.

Avian Influenza is a highly contagious viral disease of poultry chickens, turkeys, quails and guinea fowl and wild birds.

The disease can be spread through migratory wild birds and mechanical vectors, such as contaminated cages and clothing, and through the international trade in poultry and poultry products infection.

The disease can potentially affect humans through exposure to infected birds or handling of infected carcasses.