Justice Matanda-Moyo appointed new Prosecutor-General

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has been appointed the new Prosecutor-General with immediate effect leaving her role as the chair of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The new PG takes over from Mr Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned last year on medical grounds.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the appointment.

“His Excellency, the President, has in terms of Section 259(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the Prosecutor-General with immediate effect,” he said.

