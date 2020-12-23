Breaking News
JUST IN: 23 Injured as Zim bound bus ...

JUST IN: 23 Injured as Zim bound bus ...

Twenty-three people believed to be Zimbabwean nationals were injured when an Impala Tours bus they were travelling ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Zimra Commissioner General Mazani quits

23 Dec, 2020 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zimra Commissioner General Mazani quits Ms Mazani

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter
ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani has resigned, amid indications she will be rejoining the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February next year.

Zimra board vice chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo confirmed the development in a circular dated December 21, 2020 seen by The Herald.

“We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from January 31, 2021,” she said.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund with effect from February 1, 2021.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).”

Mrs Matambo added that under the leadership of Ms Mazani, Zimra consistently surpassed revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“We wish Ms Faith Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting