JUST IN: UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 Dec, 2020 - 14:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga hands over his book to British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson. Picture by Justin Mutenda

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter
THE United Kingdom has offered to vaccinate 20 percent (about three million) of Zimbabwe’s population against the Covid-19 pandemic when their Comvax vaccine is ready.

This was said by UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson after paying a courtesy call on Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his Kaguvi offices in Harare, this morning.

VP Chiwenga said priority will be given to frontline workers and the vulnerable who include the elderly.

After the meeting the reviled further collaboration in different areas a sign of the thawing of relations between Zimbabwe and Britain which were set in motion by Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

