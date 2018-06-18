JUST IN: ZEC speaks on voters roll

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba addresses media before handing over electronic voters roll to first time voters at ZEC offices in Harare recently.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is working to print copies of the voters roll for all the candidates who successfully filed their papers during last week’s nomination process to ensure they get their copies once the list of successful candidates is gazetted.

This was said by ZEC chairwoman Justice Priscilla Chigumba during an inaugural weekly media briefing ahead of the harmonised elections set for July 30.

“In the run-up to gazetting the names of all the successful nominated candidates we are actually frantically running all copies of ward-based voters roll, constituency voters roll and national voters roll which must be availed to all successful nominated and gazetted candidates. As you know, the presidential (election) we have 23 candidates and it is our priority because it is a constitutional requirement that those successfully nominated candidates be given their copies of the voters roll as prescribed in terms of the law.

“Members of the public will be allowed to pay for and access the voters roll,” Justice Chigumba said.

She also said ZEC was in the process of setting up multiparty liaison committees to deal with politically-motivated violence as required by law.

More to follow…