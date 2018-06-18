JUST IN: $5m for Marange-Zimunya Community Share Trust

President Mnangagwa, hands over the cheque to Chiefs Zimunya (second from left) and Marange (second from right)while Vice President Chiwenga (left), Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa (centre) and Acting Minister of Mines and Mining Development July Moyo (right) look on during the presentation of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company’s contribution to Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership Trust in Harare today.-Picture by Memory Mangombe

Felex Share Senior Reporter—

Government has this morning availed $5 million for the revitalisation of the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Trust.

The cheque, from State entity Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, was presented to the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Ownership board of trustees by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said: “It is our fervent hope that through this vehicle, some of the developmental needs of these communities will be addressed, further impacting on Manicaland as a whole.”

More to follow…