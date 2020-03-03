JUST IN: Zanu PF Politburo set for Wednesday

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Zanu PF will tomorrow convene an ordinary session of the Politburo at the party headquarters.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 4 March 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

“All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

The meeting comes after President Mnangagwa at the last politburo sessions urged party followers to spend time in communities after he declared 2020 the year of meeting people’s needs and being productive.