03 Mar, 2020 - 17:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Female Parliamentarians stage demo

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Female Parliamentarians have held a peaceful demonstration in the National Assembly by sitting on the floor in the chamber calling on Government and Parliament to do more to protect women and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and various international treaties the country is signatory to.

The demonstration was organised by the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Committee, a grouping of all female Parliamentarians from all parties in the August house.

