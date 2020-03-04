JUST IN: Tsenengamu expelled

Joseph Madzimure and Cletus Mushanawani

Former Zanu PF Youth League secretary for the Commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

Briefing journalists soon after the 337th session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare this afternoon, the party’s Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said Tsenengamu has been expelled for indiscipline.

“A unanimous resolution was passed today by the Politburo on the 4th of March 2020 at the 337th ordinary session of the Politburo that the former youth secretary for Commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu be expelled with immediate effect due to his intransigence and continued disparaging of senior party members.”