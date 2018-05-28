JUST-IN: Tobacco grosses nearly $400 million

Livingstone Marufu

Tobacco farmers have grossed $398,4 million from 137,3 million kilogrammes delivered to the floors in the first 42 days of the 2018 marketing season, a gain of more than $50 million on revenues realised during the same period last year.

During the same period last year, farmers earned $348,8 million from 122,7 million kg tobacco deliveries.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board daily tobacco trade updates show that of the $398, 4 million earned so far, contract farmers dominate by far at $348,7 million from 116,1 million kg, while the auction floors took the balance of $59,7 million after delivering 21,2 million kg.