Zanu-PF starts healing process. . . President to address reconciliation workshop

Elita Chikwati and Walter Nyamukondiwa

President Mnangagwa is set to address a Zanu-PF two-day healing and reconciliation workshop for the party’s winning and losing candidates in the just ended primary elections. The workshop, which starts tomorrow, is aimed at uniting those who participated in the party’s primary elections.

In a circular to all provincial chairpersons, the Zanu-PF Department for the Commissariat said the workshop – organised through the Chitepo School of Ideology – will be held at the Zanu-PF Headquarters Main Hall.

“The Commissariat Department, through the Chitepo School of Ideology, has organised a healing and reconciliation workshop to unite all candidates who participated in the party’s primary elections for the Senate and National Assembly,” reads part of the circular.

“Provincial chairpersons are requested to invite all their respective winning candidates and losing candidates in the said primary elections to attend this very important meeting scheduled to be addressed by His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, on Wednesday 30 May, 2018.”

Invited members are expected to travel to the Harare today in preparation for the workshop tomorrow.

Zanu-PF held primary elections to select candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections, which resulted in some misunderstandings between contesting candidates.

This resulted in some reruns in about 11 constituencies in the country.

The provinces have welcomed the initiative by the Zanu-PF Commissariat through the Chitepo School of Ideology in organising the workshop to unite party cadres.

They said what was important was for the party to unite and move forward as both the losing and winning candidates belonged to one family – ZANU-PF.

Matabeleland North chairperson Cde Richard Moyo said his province was prepared for the workshop and all winning and losing parliamentary and senatorial candidates had indicated that they were going to attend.

“We are ready for the workshop and we are confident it will unite us as a party,” he said.

Midlands’s chairperson Cde Mackenzie Ncube said all primary election candidates were willing to attend the workshop to be taught the ideology of the party.

“There are no winners or losers in Zanu-PF. It is only the party that wins. We are hopeful there is going to be a high turnout,” he said.

Manicaland chairperson Cde Mike Madiro said the primary election candidates from his province were looking forward to the workshop.

“ We hope we will be taught on the ideology of the party. We are coming from primary elections and we have called on all contestants to embrace each other and move forward as one to ensure resounding victory for our party,” he said.

Mashonaland Central chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said the workshop was important as there were some disgruntled contestants who had lost the primary elections.

“It is important to bring back people to work together for a common cause. At the end of the day we should remember that we belong to one party, Zanu- PF; we are one family. It is important that we unite and campaign for our party and President Mnangagwa as one big family. In the primary elections, there is no loser or winner because we belong to one party.

The workshop will remind us that it is the party that wins and not individuals and this workshop is going to bring us back together,” he said.

Mashonaland West chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said there was need to engage and preach the party ideology to everyone.

“In any contest, there is a winner and a loser but at the end of the day what is important is that the party remains and we move forward together. Organisers have done very well and ensure that people hear from different people and this will unite us. The workshop is bringing people together in an environment that is different from the normal set-up and we will have time to socialise, network and unite and revive the ‘camarada’ concept that had been eroded by the primary elections,” he said.