JUST IN: Suicide pastor’s mother dies

Crime Reporter

THE mother of a 59-year-old senior pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Bishop Berry Dambaza who committed suicide yesterday in the city has died.

Dambaza died after apparently throwing himself from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare. Details and circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

The 90-year-old Gogo Monica Dambaza who recently suffered a “very serious stroke” reportedly died hours after her son’s tragic incident.

Dambaza’s wife, Pastor Sithembeni Dambaza who was shocked and traumatised by the loss of her husband and mother-in-law in such a short space of time, was on Monday night admitted at a local hospital.

PAOZ spokesman Reverend Craig Ndoro confirmed in an interview that Gogo Dambaza had passed on.

“I can confirm that Gogo Dambaza (90) has passed away,” he said.

When the tragic incident occurred on Monday, Pastor Sithembeni Dambaza was at their home nursing Gogo Dambaza.

More to follow…