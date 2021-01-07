JUST IN: Robbers get away with US$2.5 million

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who pounced on a ‘cash in transit’ vehicle and robbed the security crew of US$2.5 million.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at Gwebi Bridge laybye yesterday.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances which led to a cash-in-transit robbery of US$2.5 million and $40 000 at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on January 6, 2021 at 2pm. Anyone with information on the four suspects to contact any nearest Police Station.”