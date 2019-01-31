JUST IN: Robbers attack bus

Sharon Chikowore Mashonaland West Bureau

Two female passengers sustained gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening along the Harare-Chirundu Road after a Lusaka-bound bus they were travelling in was attacked by four armed men.

The bus, which was carrying about 50 passengers, had stopped at the 140km peg along the highway to allow passengers to relieve themselves at around 8pm.

ZRP provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said the bus stopped after a male passenger told the driver that he wanted to relieve himself. The man was joined by the other passengers when the robbers pounced.

More to follow…