JUST IN: Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul’s bail

Musa Taj Abdul (extreme right) who had managed to evade capture for over 20 years and his 3 companions.

The Herald

Fidelis Munyoro

The Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has suspended prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema for consenting to granting of bail to four notorious armed robbers led by gang leader Musa Taj Abdul.

Abdul (47) was on Monday granted bail by High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero along with co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) and Douglas Mutenda (31), but remained in custody as the four are facing fresh charges.

Chief Law Officer Mr Justin Uladi confirmed the suspension of Mr Kasema saying the matter has been referred to the police for investigations while they are preparing to launch an appeal against the High Court decision.

Before they could post bail money yesterday, police brought up fresh charges against the suspects and requested that they remain in custody pending their remand hearing on the new charges and further investigations.

