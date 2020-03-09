JUST IN: Professor Murwira defends tuition fees

09 Mar, 2020
0 Comments
The Herald

Zvamaida Murwirw Senior Reporter
Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira has defended the recently announced tuition fees for universities saying they were reasonable and commensurate with newly adjusted salaries for civil servants.

Prof Murwira said it was critical for Government not compromise the quality of education by making populist decisions that would in the long run destroy the education system in the country renowned for higher standards.

The minister said this today while giving oral evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary education who wanted to know the impact of the recently announced tuition fees pegged at between $3 500 and $5 000.

