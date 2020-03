Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Outgoing Egyptian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mohamed Fahmy bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices this morning after serving as Cairo’S chief diplomat to Harare for close to three years.

Speaking to journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa, Ambassador Fahmy lauded the cordial relations between Harare and Cairo.

He said the two countries could still strengthen their relations in the economic field.