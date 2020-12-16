JUST IN: President speaks on DCC polls

Political Editor

ZANU PF cadres who may feel aggrieved by the outcome of the recently held District Coordinating Committee (DCC) polls can seek recourse through the appropriate party channels but must not use the media to air their grievances as that amounts to putting the name of the party into disrepute, President Mnangagwa said.

This comes as the governing party has dispatched teams to some areas around the country to gather views of some aggrieved persons as Zanu PF seeks to ensure that the aspirations of its members are fulfilled so as to entrench democracy.

In his address to the 347 ordinary session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, the President commended teams from that supervised the DCC elections and also the candidates who campaigned in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

“Let me reiterate that the DCC structures and the elections thereof must unite the party and act as a springboard for entrenching our party’s revolutionary ideology, constitutionalism and strong grassroots mobilisation.

“Article 3 Section 20, subsection 2 enshrines the right of members to be elected to any office of the party, subject to the rules and regulations determined by the Central Committee; while subsection 7, gives members the right to seek remedy in respect to any grievances as a result of the action of any person in authority over him”.

As such the President added that any party cadres who may have grievances with the outcome of the DCC polls has a right to seek recourse through the relevant party channels.

“However, in doing so loyalty and discipline, as expressed through understanding and adherence of the party constitution, ethics and guiding principles must always be at the core.

“I therefor want to dissuade our members from using both the mainline and social media to express their grievances. Doing so, amounts to bringing the name of the party into disrepute”