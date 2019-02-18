JUST IN: President reassigns ZDF generals

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has retired and reassigned four senior military officers to the Diplomatic Service in line with Government’s critical global engagement and re-engagement strategy.

In a statement today, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Major Generals Martin Chedondo, Douglas Nyikayaramba, Anselem N Sanyatwe and Air Vice Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda are set to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade pending finalisation of diplomatic consultations.

Government will release accreditation details for each of the four senior officers once various bilateral consultations are concluded.

“His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces thanks the four officers for serving their country with honour and dedication in the Defence Forces, and wish the successful careers in the Diplomatic Service,” reads the statement.