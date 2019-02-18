JUST IN: Biti convicted, sentenced

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti has been slapped with a suspended six-month prison term for illegally announcing fake results for the 2018 harmonised elections.

Harare magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa this morning convicted the former Finance Minister of contravening the Electoral Act and ordered him to pay a $200 fine or risk going to jail for seven days.

The six-month prison sentence was wholly suspended for five years on condition that Biti does not commit a similar offence within that period.

In passing judgment, Ms Takundwa said the State had managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Biti publicly declared MDC-Alliance candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa as the winner of last year’s presidential election before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) made the official announcement.

She said Biti’s actions were illegal as they had potential to undermine the official announcement by ZEC.

More to follow…