JUST IN: President lauds “Chinhoyi 7” filmmakers

President Mnangagwa speaks to Commander Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda while Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo and Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Elson Moyo look on after watching Chinhoyi 7 Battle film, at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy Borrowdale, Harare today.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga, together with Cabinet Ministers and service chiefs, today had a chance to view local liberation war movie “Chinhoyi 7” at Ster Kinekor, Borrowdale in Harare.

The private viewing comes ahead of the launch of the film anytime soon.

President Mnangagwa addresses delegates flanked by VP Chiwenga and Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri look on after watching Chinhoyi 7 Battle film at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy Borrowdale, Harare today.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Based on the Chinhoyi Battle of 1966, where first shots of the Second Chimurenga were fired, the film seeks to correct some misconceptions about the war.

President Mnangagwa hailed the film players for documenting the country’s history adding that Zimbabweans should safeguard the country’s hard-won independence.

A scene from the film.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

“The burden of defending our land and passing on the patriotism in our blood is upon us to pass on to generations to come,” he said.

More to follow…