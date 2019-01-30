JUST IN: Murderer spends 3 years in cave

The Herald

Emmah Chinyamutangira Manicaland Correspondent
A Rusape man spent three years hiding in a cave after he struck his wife to death with a hoe and burnt her body for denying him sex.

However, the long arm of the law finally caught up with Lameck Manyanga (28), of Inyati Mine in Madindi Village, after he was slapped with a 25 year term when he appeared before Mutare High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera.

Manyanga was facing charges of killing his wife, Tendai Mufaranyuri, in cold blood.

He told the court that he had had no intentions of killing his wife but the incident happened during a heated argument.

Mr Jonathan Chingwinyiso, representing the State, had it that on December 9, 2014 at Inyati Mine, Manyanga had a domestic dispute with his wife.

More to follow…

