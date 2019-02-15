JUST IN: Masvingo magistrate fired

The Herald

Runesu Gwidi in Masvingo
The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has fired a senior Masvingo magistrate,Mr Peter Madhibha, for gross incompetence, among other
charges.

JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha confirmed the sacking of Mr Madhibha,who was one of the most senior magistrates at the Masvingo
Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Madhibha stood accused of passing non-custodial and lenient sentences on some offences that would under normal circumstances
warrant stiffer penalties.

More details to follow…

