JUST IN: CUT students get bail over disorderly conduct

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

Eight Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students, including Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) vice secretary, Faustina Madava, have been released on free bail by Chinhoyi magistrate, Mr Felix Mawadze after they were arrested on Monday for disorderly behaviour.

The eight are expected back in court on July 14.

As part of their bail, they were told to desist from any kind of protests, not to interfere with investigators and to stay at the university campus until they appear in court.

The other students are Lionel Shayahama, Shamiso Whide, Nicola Makasu, Melody Madalamete, Ignatious Nochombo, Norman Makamanzi and Brian Mushakwe.

Court papers show that the eight demonstrated inside the Theatre Lecture room, demanding the release of the MDC-Alliance trio of Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marowa and Cecilia Chimbiri, who were arrested for contravening the lockdown by participating in an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare.

The students’ lawyer, Mr Kudzai Choga, told the court during bail application trial that the eight deserved to be given bail as they were still pursuing their tertiary education.

CUT’s director of communications Dr Musekiwa Tapera said: “The university doesn’t approve any rogue behaviours and unauthorised protests from students.”

He urged students to follow laid down procedures and regulations when airing their grievances so that learning activities were not disturbed.