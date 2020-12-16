JUST IN: Council employees on bail not allowed back at work 

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Deputy Harare Mayor, Luckson Mukunguma, who was arrested on Monday after a car chase in Victoria Falls and was charged with criminal abuse of office, has been released on $10 000 bail.

Mukunguma yesterday appeared in the Tredgold Magistrate Court in Bulawayo for remand to Harare.

He will appear before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on January 15 next year.

As part of his bail conditions, the MDC-T councillor was ordered to surrender his passport, not to interfere with witnesses and to report twice a week at Warren Park Police Station.

The court heard that Mukunguma as councillor for Ward 25 Harare City Council and acting in connivance with Edmore Nhekairo, the director of Housing and Community Services, facilitated the creation on a layout plan of stand numbers 10656, 10657, 10658 and 10659 in Western Triangle in Highfield and then sold them to Juliet Tipedze, Melody Magorimbo, Edith Chaota and Carrington Ndimba who were not on the Harare housing waiting list.

It is alleged that Mukunguma and Nhekairo instructed Plaxedes Koke, the housing allocations officer with the council, to prepare provisional allocation letters for the four.

Mukunguma personally collected them from her and took them to Nhekairo’s residence for signing, since he was on leave, before delivering them to the four.

Mukunguma was arrested on Monday by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers after an alleged car chase from Victoria Falls to Hwange.

He was reportedly playing hide and seek with the police for four weeks.