JUST IN: Civil servants reject strike

07 Nov, 2018
The Herald

Felex Share Senior Reporter
Apex Council, an umbrella body for civil servants unions, says it is not party to a planned demonstration by some teachers’ organisations on Friday as its members want to give dialogue with Government a chance.

Government has invited the civil servants unions for a meeting next Wednesday.

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) wanted teachers to down tools on Friday and march against Government to protest what they term “deteriorating conditions of service.”

Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander today said while civil servants were not spared from the prevailing economic challenges, there was no need for premature industrial action as negotiating channels were yet to be exhausted. Demonstrations, she said, never yield positive results.

“As Apex Council we want to pursue the route of dialogue,” she said.

More to follow…

