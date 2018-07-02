JUST IN: Chaos at Beitbridge as Zimra enforces duty compliance

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau—

Chaos reigned supreme at Beitbridge border post between Saturday and Sunday where transporters, commonly known as Omalayitsha, staged a sit in to protest a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) move to enforce duty collection on specified goods entering the country from South Africa.

The situation was very volatile as many travelers, mostly those in private cars, blocked commercial cargo vehicles from entering the border from the neighbouring country.

Border authorities said after Zimra started enforcing strict duty payments on most goods, the transporters held a silent protest, which resulted in private and commercial vehicles clogging the border arena.

The chaos reportedly started from around 9 am on Saturday till 3 am on Sunday.

It took the intervention of officials from the security agencies and a private security company to diffuse the volatile situation.

More to follow…