JUST IN: Chamisa gags senior officials

06 Mar, 2019 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Chamisa gags senior officials Nelson Chamisa

The Herald

Herald Reporter
MDC Alliance president, Mr Nelson Chamisa has gagged senior officials from the party from commenting on the forthcoming congress as the opposition leader struggles to contain the simmering tension among members.

Addressing journalists today in Harare, Mr Chamisa threatened members who used social media and different platforms to denounce others ahead of congress saying there would be “gnashing of teeth for those crossed the line.”

He also skirted on giving details on his so called diplomatic offensive that he claimed to have embarked upon last week claiming that his opponents should not know whom “we meet.”

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting