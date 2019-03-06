JUST IN: Shaya alive, still admitted in hospital

George "Mastermind" Shaya

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Sports Reporter
Football legend George Shaya is still admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and is recovering well after he had his left leg amputated last week.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year had been subject to speculative social media reports which suggested that he had died. However, a source close to the family dismissed the rumour. His friends and family members visited him earlier today and were looking to visit again in the evening.

The ex-DeMbare great has been battling ill-health for some time and last Wednesday doctors recommended his leg, which was suffering from serious infection, be amputated.

