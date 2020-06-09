JUST IN: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, according to the government.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

The outgoing president died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8, the statement added.

He had been Burundi President since 2005, and announced his successor, Mr Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former army general chosen by the powerful ruling party as heir to President Nkurunziza.

Mr Ndayishimiye won the May 20 poll with 68,72 percent of the vote, but the opposition contested the outcome, only for the Constitutional court to uphold the outcome last week. – Al Jazeera/ Herald Reporter