JUST IN: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies

09 Jun, 2020 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies Pierre Nkurunziza

The Herald

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack, according to the government.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the government announced “with great sorrow to Burundians and the international community” the passing of Nkurunziza, 55.

The outgoing president died at Karusi hospital after suffering a heart attack on June 8, the statement added.

He had been Burundi President since 2005, and announced his successor, Mr Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former army general chosen by the powerful ruling party as heir to President Nkurunziza.

Mr Ndayishimiye won the May 20 poll with 68,72 percent of the vote, but the opposition contested the outcome, only for the Constitutional court to uphold the outcome last week. – Al Jazeera/ Herald Reporter

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting