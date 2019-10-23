JUST IN: Britain ready to work with Zim, Envoy

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Britain is looking at formalising and boosting its trade relations with Zimbabwe once it leaves the European Union.

This was said by the British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Melanie Robinson after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda this morning.

“The Honourable Speaker and I had a good discussion this morning and the first thing we discussed was the continuation of trade between the UK and Zimbabwe.

“We have excellent trade relationships at the moment over US$400 million of trade in goods from Zimbabwe go to the UK and just recently I was in the Eastern Highlands looking at one of the tea estates of which 95 percent of that tea goes to London and we were talking about ratifying our agreement to continue that trade so that the UK and Zimbabwe can continue the same level of trade after the UK has left the European Union so I was assured by the Speaker that that process is underway,” Mrs Robinson said.