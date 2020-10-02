JUST IN: Brigadier General Chigudu’s body arrives at Charles Gumbo Barracks

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE body of the late national hero Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare from his home in Gweru this morning.

The body will lie in state at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces funeral parlour awaiting burial arrangements.

The body was accompanied by his wife, Vimbai Chigudu, his mother Neriah Karingi and his father former Manicaland Governor Cde Tineyi Chigudu.

The family and the Zimbabwe National Army handed over the body of the late national hero to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to take over the burial arrangement in accordance with the national hero status.

Speaking during the handover of the body, Chief of Staff Administration Major General Paul Chima said the Government is now taking over the burial arrangements in accordance with the national hero status.

“To the family of the late national hero, we are now handing over the body to the Ministry of Home Affairs and and Cultural Heritage. The Government is now in charge of burial arrangements,” said Major General Chima.

Director Finance in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Exavier Chisoko, representing the permanent secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera received the body.

Family representative, Cde Chigudu commended the Government and the ruling party Zanu PF for according his son national hero status.

“As a family, we are grateful for the national hero status conferred to my son. We really appreciate,” said Cde Chigudu.

He described the late as a unifier within the family.

The late freedom fighter was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on April 1, 1981 and was given several responsibilities in the military including army inspections, research and development.

He was promoted to the rank of Brig-Gen on June 11 this year. Brig-Gen Chigudu’s Chimurenga name was Cde Promise Chombo. He is survived by his wife Vimbai and three children, two boys and a girl, Kudzai Matthew, Lenin Munashe and Chido Beauty.

He died on September 24 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at the age of 64.