JUST IN: Mai TT takes colleagues to court

02 Oct, 2020 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Mai TT

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Comedienne Felistas Murata, better known as Mai TT, took one of her colleagues to court for inciting one of her friends and a personal assistant to kill her claiming she was a moving grave.

Mai TT took Kristle Smasher to the Harare Magistrates’ Court complaining that she incited her personal assistant Morepower Masimba Gombe and Patricia Jeke to suffocate her to death while on a hospital bed.

Smasher is being charged with incitement.

She appeared before magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa.

Smasher was granted $900 bail and ordered to return to court on October 15 for trial.

