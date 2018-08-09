JUST IN – Biti in police custody, to appear in court . . .

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed that MDC-Alliance principal Mr Tendai Biti who skipped the country to Zambia on Wednesday, was in their custody and is assisting with investigations.

Police said they are conducting the necessary legal procedures so that he appears in court.

In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm that, Tendai Biti is now in police custody. He is being charged for contravening Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), “public violence” and also contravening Section 66 (A)(1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), “unofficial or false declaration of results.”

“We want to assure the nation that he is very safe and is like any other person facing criminal charges. The police are conducting the necessary legal procedures so that Biti appears in court. He had skipped the country knowing very well that he was wanted by the police, although he was misleading members of the public through the media.”

Police sources said Biti was at Harare Central Police Station.

Biti was this morning handed over to the Zimbabwean authorities by Zambian officials after skipping the border yesterday.

Biti, who was accompanied by his Zambian lawyer Mr Gilbert Phiri was immediately transported to Harare. His bid to run away from justice failed after the Zambian government denied him asylum, saying his grounds were not worth the relief he sought.

He was wanted by police over a number of allegations, including inciting violence that rocked Harare after voting in the harmonised elections last week and his illegal declaration of MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa as the winner.