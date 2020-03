Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is set to withdraw a Clause in the law which requires an applicant of a radio or television licence to disclose political affiliation.

BAZ chairperson, Mr Charles Sibanda made the concession today when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services chaired by Binga North Member of Parliament Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda.

More to follow…