JUST IN: Baba Harare sues distribution company

02 Oct, 2020 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Baba Harare

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

JITI musician Baba Harare is suing a United Kingdom-based music distribution company Jacaranda Media Group for nearly £45 000 in royalties and seeking an order for cancellation of their contract.

Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino, is also suing Charles Guvamatanga and Jordan Mangwiro as second and third defendants.

Baba Harare, through his lawyer Mr Arshiel Mugiya, has since issued summons demanding that Jacaranda Media Group, Guvamatanga and Mangwiro pay him £17 500 in royalties for music sold, £25 000 for breach of contract and order in cancelation for distribution of his music.

