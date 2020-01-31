JUST IN : Alexio, Mbeu promise memorable weekend

The Herald

Arts Correspondent
Afro-fusion singer Alexio Kawara has promised a memorable show tonight at Bar Rouge where he is expected to stage one of his fist shows of the year as he prepares for an eventful 2020.

Kawara said he has a lot of projects and releases set for this year and he will give his fans new things to enjoy as he continues unleashing programmes for the mass market.

“We have a number of projects set for 2020. It is a year to widen our nets as we target the mass market. We will drop some singles and we will have numerous shows to give our fans new products live on stage. We are promising the best this year,” said Kawara.

He said some of the new songs will be on his playlist tonight at Bar Rouge.

Mbeu

The venue will also host another fast-rising star, Mbeu tomorrow night.

More details to follow…

