JUST IN: 9th Parliament to be sworn in

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Preparations for the swearing in of newly-elected National Assembly members and senators have reached an advanced stage with Parliament already securing accommodation for members from outside Harare, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda has said.

The 270 legislators are expected to take their oaths of office on Wednesday after a notice was published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette last Friday.

Mr Chokuda said this will mark the start of business for the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

He said the notice of oath of Members of Parliament was done in terms of the provisions of Section 128(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 20 of 2013.

“Parliament is geared for the swearing in of Members of the Ninth Parliament on Wednesday 5th September as required by Section 128 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The swearing in willbe done starting with the National Assembly at 1000am and the Senate at 1430,” he said.

“Seeing that we have 270 Members in the National Assembly the swearing in will done in batches of ten MPs to expedite the process. Accommodation for Members from outside Harare will be at the usual hotels that we have an arrangement with.”

Mr Chokuda said as an institution, they will take the opportunity to sensitise Members of Parliament on the services they get from Parliament after taking their oaths.

More to follow…