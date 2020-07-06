JUST IN: $25k reward for arrest of Stoneridge Zesa saga culprit

Crime Reporter

A $25 000 reward has been offered to anyone with information that might assist police arrest a former employee of an approved contractor, who made illegal electricity connections in Stoneridge, Harare.

On Monday last week, Zesa disconnected over 1 500 households in Stoneridge Phase 1, Harare South, after discovering the offence. The illegal connections are believed to have been done by Peni Jaison (31), who was once employed by a Harare company, Ethood Electrical Engineering Company, but operating as Luckstone Concrete.

His former employer had the contract, but residents thought the costs were high and hired Jaison, who was cheaper since he allegedly used Luckstone poles and cables without paying. Jaison has since gone into hiding and efforts to locate him have been fruitless as police and Zesa Loss Control officers are keen to question him in connection with the alleged offence.

In an interview last Friday, Luckstone managing director Mr Melvin Gwishiri said they had decided to offer the reward so that the suspect could be arrested and assist police with investigations.

“I can confirm that we are offering a $25 000 reward to anyone that might assist the police and Zesa Loss Control officers to locate Peni Jaison in connection with the illegal electricity connections,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact any nearest police station or Zesa Loss Control offices or call 0772 816 606 and 0717 418 485.

Luckstone Concrete had been contracted by the residents to connect electricity in the area, but some residents felt its charges were on the higher side, and hired Jaison, who used materials left on site by his former employer and cables believed to have been stolen from Zesa, to connect the area to the national grid.

The offence was discovered by the company officials and investigations carried out revealed that Jaison was paid more than US$52 000 by residents.

A team from the police and Zesa Loss Control department last week visited the area and held a meeting with some of the residents before disconnecting power after informing them that it had been illegally connected.

Investigations carried out by The Herald revealed that Jaison would connect electricity using the poles that were erected by his former employer with the connections being done during the lockdown.