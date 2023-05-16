Juru man (58) commits suicide after killing daughter-in-law, grandson

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A Juru man, Farai Rupondo (58) allegedly killed his daughter-in-law (20) and grandson (2) in cold blood, before committing suicide, in a murder case that is now under police investigation.

It is alleged that on May 13, 2023 around 3 am, Rupondo, who was armed with an axe and bottles of petrol went to his son Shepherd’s bedroom hut where he sprinkled petrol all over and set it on fire.

Shepherd (34) who was already asleep, with his wife Maybe Boboyena (20) and son Anashe Kunaka, woke up and tried to jump out through the window but was hit by his father in the face with an empty bottle.

However, he managed to escape and his father gave chase but could not catch up with him.

Allegations are that his father came back and struck Maybe and Anashe with an axe.

Maybe is said to have died on the spot while Anashe died on his way to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

It is said Rupondo’s body was later found in his room naked, with allegations suggesting he had consumed a poisonous substance.

It is also said he left a suicide note with instructions on how his property should be distributed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder case and said investigations are in progress.

He said the motive behind the gruesome murder is not yet known.