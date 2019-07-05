Judges’ interviews set for Monday

Herald Reporter

Public interviews to select eight new judges of the High Court have been set for Monday at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Sixteen aspiring candidates who succeeded in the first stage of the interviews held on June 24 this year, are expected to participant in the oral interviews.

The 16 are: Webster Chinamhora, Christopher Dube, Evangelista Kabasa, Cemis Madembo, Benhilda Manyowa, Simba Mawere, Emilia Muchawa, Richard Mufuka, Ignatius Murambasvina, Leon Tagarira Muringani, Petronella Musarurwa, Bongani Ndlovu, Tariro Takuva, Sunsley Zisengwe and Olivia Zvedi.

In a statement, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Acting Secretary Mr Walter Chikwana said those who did not make it in the written interviews held on June 24, were not prohibited from participating in the oral public interviews on Monday.

“On June 24 when the first stage of the interviews was held, we advised all the 43 candidates that those who would have failed the first test, were not prohibited from participating in the public interviews.

“We have given the other 27, who did not make it, up to end of day on July 4 2019, to confirm their participation with the Judicial Service Commission for administrative purposes,” he said.

The interviews, will start at 9am on Monday.