Jubilation as 2 800 graduate from AOH/ ZOU partnership in Byo

Graduates in Nurse Aide and palliative care for the elderly follow proceedings during a graduation ceremony of Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University partnership beneficiaries in Bulawayo yesterday. — Pictures: Fortunate Nkomo.

Flora Fadzai Sibanda-Bulawayo Bureau

THERE was jubilation punctuated by song and dance when 2 883 residents, who were in the pioneer classes in Bulawayo province of the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation open learning partnership, graduated at a colourful ceremony at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The partnership is designed to empower communities with various skills such as agriculture, taking care of the elderly and managing businesses.

Part of the students included former sex workers, widowers, the youth and people living with disabilities.

One of the oldest graduates was Gogo Elizabeth Nkiwane aged 67 years graduated with four courses.

Some of the graduates openly wept while others sang praises to the mother of the nation for putting them on the map and giving them a new lease on life.

Those who took part in the certification programme included people from the Faculty of Agriculture with 194 graduates, the Faculty of Basic Counselling 621, Basic Nurse Aid 1084, Basic Computer Literacy 183, and Early Childhood Development 201.

Other faculties included Disability Management and sign language with 226 graduating, and arts and cultural heritage 63.

The graduation was yet another realisation of the First Lady’s tireless efforts to empower citizens and equip them with skills to fend for themselves a development that will also contribute to the country’s macroeconomic development.

Beneficiary graduates of Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University partnership proudly display their certificates during a graduation ceremony in Bulawayo yesterday

Gogo Nkiwane said she was happy she had managed to pass four courses. She applauded the First Lady for giving people her age the chance to have qualifications.

“I did a course in Basic counselling, Nurse Aid, Early Childhood Development and Art, and culture. I am so excited to have managed to finish all these courses successfully at my age because when my peers were going to school l could not afford to pay the fees as a result l stayed at home. When I heard the First Lady encouraging people to register I grabbed the opportunity with both hands as l wanted to get the education I missed out on and be able to encourage even my grandchildren on the importance of education,” she said.

Another graduate who praised First Lady Dr Mnangagwa for her selflessness and great love for the nation, was 36-year-old Ms Cleopatra Mutare, who successfully passed the nurse aid and sign language course.

“The First Lady is really a good mother who is always putting everyone’s needs before her own. I am really grateful that l am now able to communicate using language and l can finally fulfil my dream of being a nurse,” she said.

“I never thought the ceremony would be such a big one with ministers and doctors in attendance.”

For Owami Mutema (18) from Ntabazinduna, the opportunity availed by the First Lady could not be missed for anything despite the distance she had to travel to Bulawayo.

She used to travel all the way from Ntabazinduna to attend lessons.

“I graduated with the course of Basic Computer Literacy and Basic Nurse Aid. I never thought l would be able to graduate with such qualifications because of my background. I am grateful to the First Lady for helping people like me,” said Ms Mutema.

“I hope she continues to do the same to other youths in rural areas. I believe with this certificate l will be able to go far and maybe get a nursing job.”

In a speech read on her behalf by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Dr Mnangagwa said for Zimbabwe to be prosperous it needs knowledgeable people.

The courses were meant to change the lives of disadvantaged communities, and in Bulawayo 2 883 beneficiaries had all benefited from the Foundation.

“The Angel of Hope Foundation was introduced to provide a window upon which individuals with unique skills can be revived, capacitated and up skilled, thus this certificate is instrumental in empowering and placing individuals on a socio economical mobility strategy whose benefit some of you might have already reaping soon after the completion of your training and participation in the short training,” she said.

“What l know is once you taste the goodness of acquiring more knowledge in your area normally one would not want to stop.”