Jompano’s Last Supper. . . Dynamos give coach two-match ultimatum

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have given coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa and his backroom staff a two-match ultimatum from which the Glamour Boys should pick maximum points, failure of which will result in dismissal.

DeMbare have been underwhelming in the past five match-days picking only four points out of a possible 15.

They have dropped to eighth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

Although they are only five points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, it is the manner in which the giants have performed over the past five weeks that has raised questions over the team’s capacity to fight for the honours this season under the current technical team.

And the Dynamos Human Capital Committee, which is chaired by executive vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza, yesterday agreed that Maruwa and his technical department should win both their upcoming two matches or leave their posts.

The Glamour Boys face troubled ZPC Kariba in their next encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday before they play crestfallen Black Rhinos at the same venue next week.

Probably the fact that Maruwa will have to try and save his job in a familiar territory, in front of the Glamour Boys fans and that both ZPC Kariba and Black Rhinos are currently not doing well, could be a huge factor.

The Dynamos Human Capital Committee meets after every five games to review the club’s performance and, the future of the technical team was high on the agenda yesterday.

Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze told The Herald that the Human Capital Committee noted with concern the bad performance that the team has dished over the past five games.

The Glamour Boys last won a match on April 30 when they beat rivals CAPS United 2-0 in a well-attended derby at the National Sports Stadium. They would post disappointing goalless draws against Herentals, Triangle, Cranborne Bullets and Highlanders before they lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum last Sunday.

The loss at Baobab, in a match they scored first in an opening half they largely dominated, summed up a lean month as they failed to pick up maximum points in any of the matches they played during the period.

“The Human Capital Committee meets after every five games to review the performance of the team. Today (yesterday), the committee went at length discussing the poor showing by the team in May.

“We failed to win any match and obviously, the committee had to set some conditions as a way forward,” said Maunganidze.

“It was resolved that the team should win the next two games without fail or the technical team will be restructured”.

Maruwa and his backroom staff were informed of the decision.

According to the minutes seen by The Herald, the Human Capital Committee noted:

That the success ratio for the team in the last 5 games and season to date is below expectation in terms of accumulated points. That the good workmanship being demonstrated by all arms of the club should ultimately translate into positive and expected results. That the league is a marathon and as such the team should periodically check if it’s in tandem with set deliverables so that in good faith corrective measures may be taken timeously. In the circumstances the team should collect, without fail, six points from our next two fixtures against ZPC Kariba FC and Black Rhinos FC. That, should the team fail to collect the six points, due process will unfold leading to restructuring of the technical team. That the Club would continue to render all support necessary to the current technical team should it meet the set targets.

“Meanwhile the Club would like to assure the Dynamos Football Club family that the measures taken today are meant to bolster the 2023 campaign which should be consistent with the Club’s high performance targets.

“We appeal to the fans and other stakeholders to remain calm as the team goes through the performance — based phase of our campaign for 2023.

“Our greatest inspiration comes from our fans and they remain at the centre of our success”.

The Herald is reliably informed that should Maruwa fail to deliver, he could be replaced by his first lieutenant Genesis Mangombe.