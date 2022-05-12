J.M Nkomo International Airport to get new signage

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

New signage for the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport that incorporates all stakeholder concerns in its design is currently being worked on, a Cabinet Minister has revealed.

This comes after an outcry over the recent removal of the signage containing the Nguni shield at JM Nkomo International Airport by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ).

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government has already gone to tender for the production of the new signage.

“The ministry regrets the hasty removal of the signage at JM Nkomo International Airport without notifying all stakeholders.

“The ministry takes pleasure in informing all stakeholders that we have already gone to tender for new signage that incorporates all stakeholder concerns. Wider consultations are ongoing on the best signage which will factor in regional sentiments and desires,” he said.

Minister Mhona assured the nation that the ministry was committed to proper signage at all airports, in line with the International Civil Avian Organisation (ICAO) standards.

He said the ACZ will continue carrying out its mandate of ensuring proper signage at all airports to ICAO standards.

“For the record, signage at JM Nkomo International Airport was done as a temporary measure following the upgrading of the airport and its commissioning in 2013. The architect, studio arts, came up with a number of designs for the airport. Consultations were done with the Nkomo Family Trust, Culture Practitioners within the region, CAAZ, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Cabinet on the matter.

“There has, however, been concern by stakeholders on the poor quality and workmanship of the temporary signage since 2015. The split of CAAZ into a Regulator and Operator, gave rise to the formation of a new company, the ACZ, which assumed the responsibility for the operations and management of all airports, JM Nkomo included,” he said.

Minister Mhona said ACZ has since then been seized with the matter of improved signage at all airports and has gone to erect new signage with the Government of Zimbabwe Court of Arms as a temporary measure.