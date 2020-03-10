It’s done and dusted in Liverpool’s favour

DOWN AND OUT . . . Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, looks isolated, and frustrated, at Old Trafford on Sunday as his team slumped to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of city rivals Manchester United, a defeat which left Liverpool needing just six points to end their 30-year wait for the league title. — Mailonline

LONDON. — Liverpool are going to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years — but when exactly will their triumph be officially confirmed?

The ribbons might not be on the trophy.

The open-top bus might still be in the garage but, make no mistake, it’s done.

Liverpool will win their first title for 30 years at some point in the coming weeks and it’s simply a case of when and not if.

Manchester City dropped yet more points this weekend, losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford to effectively mean Liverpool need three fewer points to secure the title than they did on Sunday morning.

A range of scenarios could yet play out to determine the exact point Liverpool are crowned champions.

We’ve taken a look at the possibilities . . .

When will Liverpool win the league?

City’s defeat leaves them on 57 points, 25 adrift of Liverpool with 10 games left in the season.

That means 10 victories for Pep Guardiola’s men between now and the end of the season will take them to 87 points.

Liverpool’s magic number would thus be 88 — or put simply — two more wins.

The Reds are next in Premier League action a week on Monday against Everton, before taking on Crystal Palace on March 21.

Presuming City keep winning – that’ll be the game Liverpool claim glory, as long as they win at Goodison Park.

It would also see City give a reluctant guard of honour when the two sides clash at the Etihad on April 5.

What’s the earliest Liverpool could win the league?

Believe it or not, Liverpool could be crowned champions before they next kick a ball in domestic football.

City host Arsenal tomorrow night before Burnley travel to the Etihad next Saturday.

As unlikely as it may seem, defeat in both those fixtures would mean City can only reach 81 points.

That would see Liverpool claim glory without playing, and a guard of honour by Everton at Goodison.

Could Liverpool win the league at Goodison?

They could.

If City lose to either Arsenal or Burnley (or draw with both) victory over Everton would see Liverpool win the league at Goodison Park.

A nightmare scenario for the Toffees.

Everything about United was right at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Their attitude was feisty and combative, their work-rate superb. No lazy team beats one coached by Pep Guardiola and this is a United group giving its all.

The possession statistics made it look a one-sided contest, suggesting City had the best of the game and were unfortunate.

To the naked eye, it simply wasn’t like that.

While City had most of the ball, United had the better chances and should have had a penalty if English football had any clue how to implement VAR competently.

And, beating City has not been so common of late.

This is the first season United have done the league double over them since 2009-10, and only the second time they have beaten them at Old Trafford in the last decade.

Solskjaer is the second manager in history to beat Guardiola three times in the same season — having also secured victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

So it was deserved.

Indeed but for tame finishes from James and Martial in the first-half, United could have assumed control far sooner.

And while City complained that the free-kick leading to the goal was soft, United had far greater cause for complaint shortly before half-time when Fred was brought down in the penalty area by Otamendi.

Not only did referee Mike Dean — who has been singing his own praises of late, as if that is any recommendation — not give it, he booked Fred for diving.

This was United’s day and arguably United’s best win under Solskjaer this season — certainly since the corresponding away fixture in December.

The last 12 months of recruitment is working and this was the display of a team with the potential to go places.

There’s pain to come first, whether on March 21 or whenever the inevitable occurs — but increasingly United should be optimistic. — Daily Mirror/Mailonline.