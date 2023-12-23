It’s Christmas Time: Hopfan reaches out with gifts

Celebration time as beneficiaries pose with their gifts and PBM

Lifestyle Reporter

They say Christmas means giving. The Father gave his Son, and the Son gave his life.

Without giving, there is no true Christmas, and without sacrifice, there is no true worship.

One of the people who is reaching out this Christmas is Prophetess Beaulah Machiri (PBM).

Giving, sharing and redeeming lost souls back to God remains her mission.

Through her spiritual arm, Hopfan Ministry, she has been working round the clock to help the needy members of society.

At least 2 000 families received Christmas hampers last week at Prophetess Machiri’s church service and her aim is to reach out to five million, under the ambitious programme called “5 Million Smiles”.

PBM, as she is affectionately called, is a humble preacher, gifted in many ways, including giving.

She preaches and demonstrates by action how she helps the less privileged members of society, just as the bible commands.

This is purely a real calling from above.

During, the festive season, PBM has changed many lives through evangelism in Kambuzuma, Mabvuku, Budiriro, Rugare, Dzivarasekwa, Mufakose, Epworth, Chitungwiza and Budiriro.

Besides her quest to make five million smiles this festive season, she has a vision set to inspire others.

“1 000 people received food hampers which has a direct impact on 7 000 families,” she said. “Firstly, I would like to bring people to the body of Christ through reading of the Bible and prayer.

“Second, to demonstrate the love of Christ practically, not just through words, but tangible actions. So we pray and we act in love by using resources to make a positive impact in the lives of various individuals and communities.”

She vows that she will not be deterred by the challenges the country is facing to achieve her dream.

“Families have been separated due to migration to different cities, countries and continents,” she said. “Depression and mental illness are on the increase as a result of this context. This is where Hopfan is located and operates from, to help mentally, psychologically and spiritually. To pray for and with people, and after we have prayed, to make sure they are decently dressed, children are educated, and there is food on the table and a roof over their heads.”

PBM revealed what can easily pass as her strongholds in spreading the word of God.

“Currently, the ministry is working in Harare and its peripheries,” she said. “As the Metropolitan of the country, Harare has every demographic grouping in Zimbabwe. Its peripheries are semi-urban, rural, and in need of help.”

PBM says she is an emissary of God sent to change many lives.

She also preaches the eternal gospel of having faith in God.

“In a world where hope is almost gone, where desperation is leading people to crime, suicide, and malice, Hopfan strongly believes its existence brings solace to individuals and communities,” she said.

“By paying school fees, we help in breaking the vicious cycle of poverty by investing in a new generation.”

“It is in Epworth that I started to pilot programme on empowerment, teaching, education, health and sanitation, feeding, and support to vulnerable groups (the elderly, and people with disabilities).”

PMB said she also conduct several faith-based empowerment conferences to empower women by using biblical principles in their business, careers, marriages, and all facets of life.

“I am passionate about empowering community women into leadership and exploiting economic opportunities around them,” she said. “We have sponsored hundreds of women from the high-density areas of Harare with transport amongst other things to participate in these empowerment conferences.

“The goal is to help as many vulnerable people as possible, especially women and children to alleviate human suffering and help Christians grow in their faith.”

As she carries out her activities, PBM believes in partnerships and cooperation of members.

Her husband who is also a pastor at the same church, Pastor Tanyaradzwa Machiri, believes that poverty will be reduced once there is cooperation among stakeholders.

And, in this case through Hopfan Ministries, they have a clear vision and direction which they are following in this quest.

“We thrive through the implementation of our programmes to provide support to needy groups to help facilitate their full access to basic social requirements, such as education and health care,” he said.

“Through our initiated efforts, we thrive to contribute without any discrimination towards human development through empowering these vulnerable groups to live dignified lives.”

Pastor Machiri said PBM has managed to make a breakthrough by engaging locals.

“We have developed partnerships with local individuals, communities, and organisations to engage support and commitment among the people who live in the areas of our concentration to support us towards the full realisation of our goals,” he said.

“We are committed to honesty and integrity and therefore operate with 100 percent accountability and transparency for the benefit of our donors, partners, staff and supporters.”

With Christmas around the corner, PBM wants to be remembered as one of the game-changers in Zimbabwe.

Having started her mission in 2015, she has every reason to be happy as she continues to bring smiles to many people’s lives.