It’s a working Christmas for Mapeza

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

IT’S CHRISTMAS DAY!

The majority of sportspersons,who are often busy during the year, are in merrymaking mood.

And deservedly so given the year has been unforgiving especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have retreated to their rural homes and some have visited resort areas.

For the firebrand Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire, home is the best place to enjoy Christmas.

He is in Machakaire Village, Makanda in Wedza where he has slaughtered two beasts to celebrate the day with his family and villagers.

It’s sad, for the second year running, he is not able to host the Wedza Arts Festival where musicians from across the country get to perform at his homestead, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, his Highlanders counterpart Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, the duo of Black Rhinos mentor Herbert ‘’Jompano’’ Maruwa and Herentals’ Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva have all decided to celebrate the day in their rural homes.

While all the sports personalities have put up different plans to enjoy the day, the same cannot be said of Warriors coach Norman Mapeza and his FC Platinum players Kelvin Madzongwe, Petros Mhari and Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

The quartet is in camp with the Warriors, preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in Cameroon beginning January 9.

Not that they are all by themselves in that camp, but for them, this is the third time, in a row they are spending Christmas at work.

Mapeza’s FC Platinum have been bundled out of the CAF Champions League and that means for the first time in three years, they will get to enjoy their Christmas holidays without any work commitments. All of their players and staff members but Mapeza, Mhari, Madzongwe and Mutimbanyoka have decided to be with their families on this glorified day.

Media officer Chido Chizondo has gone to her rural home in Nyanga.

“I feel relieved this year for we have been working at Christmas time over the past two years. I am delighted to be at the rural home at a time like this. We are really enjoying,” said Chizondo

Two years ago, Chizondo, together with those in the Warriors camp, was in Cairo, Egypt on Christmas Day preparing for a crunch match-day three of the group stages against eventual champions Al Ahly which was scheduled for two days later.

Mapeza, Mhari and Madzongwe were all there.

And in 2020, the Zvishavane team was in camp in Harare on Christmas Day two days after they had hosted Tanzania giants Simba at the National Sports Stadium.

They were in a bio-bubble they wouldn’t afford to break as they prepared for the return leg in Tanzania 11 days later.

Again, Mapeza, Mhari and Madzongwe as well as the promoted Mutimbanyoka were all in camp.

And the four are spending Christmas at work, yet again this time with the national team.

Mapeza couldn’t be reached for comment yesterday but Chizondo said her colleagues enjoy serving their country.

“As much as one wants to enjoy the holidays with families, being at work is also fine.

“You gonna spare a thought for the FC Platinum quartet who are part of the national team which is in camp preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“But, we are proud to have such fighters as part of our FC Platinum brand. Honestly, those guys are actually enjoying the working holidays. They are serving the country and we are proud of them. They don’t really feel it because they enjoy every bit of the game. We are really proud of them and we are backing them to succeed with the Warriors at the AFCON finals.”

Meanwhile, Warriors debutant Temptation Chiwunga has described his call-up into the squad as a dream.

The JDR Stars midfielder, who top-scored for the South African First Division side last season with 15 goals, is one of the five debutants in Warriors camp.

“It’s really a great feeling being able to be called up for national team camp. I have been working hard and praying that this day comes and I thank God.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and thanks to the technical team and everyone involved in the Warriors set up for giving me this opportunity,” said Chiwunga.

The Warriors depart for Cameroon on December 29 ahead of the fiesta which runs from January 9 to February 6.

Zimbabwe are in Group B together with Senegal, Malawi and Guinea.

They open their AFCON finals campaign against Senegal on January 10 before they face Malawi four days later. They then play Guinea on January 18.

Warriors AFCON Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum) Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Taimon Mvula (Dynamos).

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne) Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United).

MIDFIELDERS: Temptation Chiwunga (JDR Stars) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Bill Antonio (Dynamos) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Never Tigere (Azam) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars) Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum).

STRIKERS: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) Prince Dube (Azam) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais).