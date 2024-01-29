Italy-Africa Summit kicks off

Zvamaida Murwira in Rome, ITALY

The Italy Africa summit being held in Rome in Italy has kicked off this morning with President Mnangagwa expected to address the meeting later this afternoon spelling out Zimbabwe’s reflections on the partnership between Rome and the African continent.

President Mnangagwa has joined several world leaders for the inaugural summit which over the years has been held at the Ministerial level.

This morning, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni presented her country’s strategic plan for the African continent where she laid out several initiatives for the mutual development of Rome and the African continent.

In her speech Prime Minister Meloni said Africa was not poor given that it is endowed with minerals, has 60 percent of arable land and has huge human capital.

She spelt out several initiatives in various sectors in education, mining, technology and research among other areas where Italy and Africa can cooperate.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Muhammad said the partnership between Italy and Africa should bring mutual respect and freedom of choice.

He said Africa is not begging for anything but simply wants cooperation for the mutual benefit of both sides.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with different leaders.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba and senior Government officials.

The summit is expected to give impetus to the Second Republic’s thrust to achieve energy sufficiency for sustained economic growth.

Italy has this year taken over the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and has pledged to make Africa a central theme while it is at the helm.