Sikhala, Sithole sentence deferred

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

The Citizens Coalition for Change senior member Job Sikhala and his accomplice Chitungwiza Member of Parliament Godfrey Sithole who were awaiting sentencing today for inciting public violence that broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, in 2022, will know their fate tomorrow.

This is after both the State and the defence counsel had to make their final submissions in aggravation and mitigation respectively.

The two were convicted after a full trial by Harare Magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.

Sikhala posted a video encouraging their party supporters to avenge Ali’s death and then hired lorries to ferry people from Epworth and other surrounding areas in Chitungwiza to Nyatsime.

According to the State, 20 families were left homeless following the violence, while 13 shops, six tuck-shops and vehicles were extensively damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.

Magistrate Miti in passing the judgment last week said it was undisputed that it was Sikhala who uttered the words that triggered violence in Nyatsime two days later after it was posted.

She also highlighted that no evidence of tempering was put before the court nor evidence of manipulation.

Magistrate Miti also said Sithole was the one who provided transport to the people that caused violence in Nyatsime.

The court was convinced that the two indeed committed the crime of incitement to commit violence.